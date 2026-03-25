$10,000 reward offered for information on Iron County farm vandalism

BERYL, Utah — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information connected to vandalism recently reported at a Beryl farm.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food and Utah Farm Bureau are offering the reward after someone broke onto Ranon Reber's farm in Iron County and drilled through the sidewalls of 16 tires, and spray-painted "Meat is Murder" and "A-L-F" on farm equipment.

According to officials, the irony is that Reber's farm produces hay and forage, and does not raise livestock.

The estimated damage is approximately $40,000.

Utah Department of Agriculture and Food

"Vandalism targeting Utah farms is unacceptable and deeply concerning," said UDAF Commissioner Kelly Pehrson. "These operations are family-run businesses that play a critical role in our state’s food system and rural economy. Acts like this cause real financial harm and disrupt livelihoods."

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the Iron County Sheriff's Office at 435-867-7500.