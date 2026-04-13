Human remains found in Iron County; investigation underway

BERYL, Utah — An investigation is underway in Iron County following human remains being found on Sunday.

According to the Iron County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, deputies were called to the area of 8600 West 4800 North in Beryl, where possible remains had been found. When detectives arrived, they determined the remains were human.

Investigators say the body was unidentifiable due to the exposure it had experienced. However, they believe the body belonged to an adult man who was around 6 feet tall and had long black and gray hair.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner's office for further investigation and identification. At this point, detectives say foul play isn't suspected, and they don't believe there is a threat to the public.