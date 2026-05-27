Driver ejected, killed after vintage Model T crashes into truck in southern Utah

WASHINGTON, Utah — The driver of a vintage car was killed after being ejected following a collision with a truck in Washington City on Wednesday afternoon.

A vintage Ford Model T pulled off Rio Virgin Drive onto Washington Dam Road, when the driver reportedly attempted a U-turn towards eastbound traffic instead of continuing westbound.

A pickup truck towing a 15-foot flatbed trailer entered the intersection at the same time as the Model T and struck the vintage car, spinning it 180 degrees and ejecting its driver.

The male driver was declared dead at the scene, and the driver of the pickup truck immediately came to a stop.

The incident remains under investigation, but officials do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash, and no arrests or citations have been made.