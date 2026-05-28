Search underway for man who went missing while swimming at Sand Hollow Reservoir

HURRICANE, Utah — A search is underway for a man last seen swimming at the dive park at Sand Hollow Reservoir in southern Utah.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources said the 22-year-old man was reported missing just before 1 p.m. Thursday, and a search immediately commenced.

As of 4:45 p.m., the agency had not shared whether the missing man had been located.

The Hurricane Police Department, Hurricane Valley Fire District, Department of Public Safety, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue have responded to the scene to assist in the search.

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