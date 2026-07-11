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Semi carrying jet fuel catches fire on southern Utah highway

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UHP
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Posted

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A semi-truck fire caused a chaotic scene and a highway closure in Iron County Saturday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol said the truck was hauling a tanker of jet fuel when it caught fire on State Route 56 near Beryl and about 40 miles west of Cedar City.

The incident has closed SR-56 in both directions. It has been closed since about 1:30 p.m. and remains closed as of 4:20. UHP officials said first responders are planning to let the fuel burn out.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to UHP.

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