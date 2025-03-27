'It's a mistake;' Utah leaders fume over Sundance decision to leave

PARK CITY, Utah — Like those who have sat through a terrible movie, Utah leaders did not hold back in their harsh critiques over the decision by Sundance Film Festival organizers to leave the state.

Criticism over the upcoming move was quick and furious following Thursday's announcement.

Gov. Spencer Cox, who in January said, "Sundance is Utah, and Utah is Sundance," wished organizers luck in the future but didn't hold back in his assessment on how the move will play out.

"Ultimately, this decision is theirs to make — but I believe it’s a mistake, and that one day, they’ll realize they left behind not just a place, but their heritage," the governor posted to social media.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel added that there wasn't anything else her city could have done to keep Sundance in its home for decades.

"For over 40 years, we weren’t just the host of the Sundance Film Festival — Park City was part of the beating heart of the independent spirit that made it such a success," she wrote. "While I am deeply disappointed, I’m grateful for the legacy we built together."

Worel added that the city will remain committed to the "creative spirit of the arts."

In a statement of her own, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, who shared that she was an original Sundance Institute employee and saw Salt Lake City lose out to Boulder to host upcoming festivals, called the move the end of an era for the entire region.

"Our economy, local residents, and the broader film community benefited. I am deeply saddened and disappointed by the Sundance Institute Board’s decision to leave [Robert] Redford’s home," she wrote. "Unfortunately, the current leadership has lost sight of the legacy and spirit that has been a staple of the organization for nearly 50 years.”

Salt Lake City officials also shared their disappointment despite its attempt to keep the festival in Utah, although in a larger area and out of the mountains.

“Everyone who hears the news will think of their memories with the festival," said Lindsey Nikoa, Deputy Chief of Staff for Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, "but they can know we left no stone unturned with this bid.”