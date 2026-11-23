SALT LAKE CITY — Kalshi confirmed to FOX 13 News on Monday that it is blocking Utah users from its prediction markets, in response to court ruling against it.

“Due to the adverse final judgment in federal court, and the federal court not yet having granted the CFTC’s emergency request to enjoin Utah’s enforcement actions, Kalshi has made the difficult decision to pause its operations in Utah," a Kalshi spokesperson said in an email to FOX 13 News. "This is an unfortunate outcome for the more than 177,000 Utahns who use Kalshi. We will continue to fight this in court, and we look forward to returning to Utah once our legal position is vindicated."

In a brief interview with FOX 13 News on Monday, Utah Attorney General Derek Brown said he was thrilled.

"We’ve asked them to follow the law... ultimately gambling products are illegal in Utah. It’s illegal under our state constitution. We’re thrilled they have made that decision," he said.

Federal judge to decide the fate of Utah's Kalshi crackdown:

Federal judge to decide the fate of Utah's Kalshi crackdown

A federal judge ruled against Kalshi earlier this year, refusing to block the Utah Attorney General's crackdown on the prediction market for allegedly violating anti-gambling laws. That same judge held a hearing Friday on the Trump administration's request to block Utah from enforcing its laws. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission argues the federal government, not states, has exclusive jurisdiction over prediction markets.

Kalshi maintains that it is not gambling, but trading contracts on a prediction market. Utah political leaders have said it is gambling, which the state constitution prohibits. Utah Attorney General Derek Brown has sued Kalshi and filed felony gambling charges against two of its executives.

FOX 13 News reported earlier that as a result of the Kalshi crackdown, other prediction markets have dropped Utah users.

Attorney General Brown said Kalshi's decision may have a cascading effect.

"That we’ll be looking at. But I'm thrilled that they have fundamentally made a decision to follow Utah law," he said. "There are a number of other companies that have received cease and desists from our office specifically for violating Utah law, so we will continue to look at all available options and effectively use every tool we have to make sure people follow the law we have here in Utah."