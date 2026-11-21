SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge will decide whether Utah can proceed with a crackdown on the prediction market company Kalshi.

During a hearing on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Shelby began by signaling he may not rule in the Trump administration's favor in its lawsuit against the state of Utah. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is seeking an injunction to block Utah from enforcing its anti-gambling laws against prediction markets like Kalshi.

"I think regulation of gambling sits squarely within the police powers of the state," Judge Shelby said, adding that the CFTC may have "a steep hill to climb" to persuade him otherwise.

The CFTC insists that it has the sole authority over prediction markets like Kalshi. Jordan Minot, an attorney representing the CFTC, argued that the contract swaps that make up prediction markets fall under federal trading laws.

"What Utah is seeking to ban here is not just sports," Minot told the judge, adding that it extends to elections, cultural moments and other issues, and the CFTC has exclusive jurisdiction to regulate such contract swaps.

The argument is similar to the one Kalshi made in its own lawsuit seeking to pre-emptively block Utah from any kind of enforcement action. Judge Shelby, who also heard that lawsuit, ruled against Kalshi, and that opened the doors for Utah Attorney General Derek Brown's crackdown on prediction markets. He has filed a civil lawsuit against Kalshi, citing Utah's prohibition on gambling, and leveled criminal charges against the company and two of its top executives.

As a result of Utah's crackdown, other prediction market trading companies confirmed to FOX 13 News they have now backed out of Utah.

The Utah Attorney General's Office on Friday argued it has the power and the obligation to enforce the state's prohibition on gambling. But Judge Shelby pushed back on the state, questioning how broadly they interpret what falls under "gambling" by raising a series of hypothetical examples, and whether other forms of trading like mortgage-backed securities, penny stocks and other things could lead to a crackdown.

"Nobody knows unless the state of Utah decides to take action..." the judge said.

But assistant Utah Attorney General Josh Cutler replied that the state is merely seeking the ability to enforce gambling laws on conduct in Utah. He said the state had learned that Utah makes up about 1% of Kalshi's total market, so "geo-fencing" Utah and blocking people from using its app in the state would not be difficult and has been implemented without issue in other states.

Judge Shelby did not give a timeline for a ruling on whether to grant the CFTC's injunction request. Kalshi's appeal of the ruling against it is now before the 10th U.S. Circuit Court in Denver.

Kalshi executives are scheduled to face charges in state court next month.