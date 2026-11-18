SALT LAKE CITY — In response to significant public pushback, a draft policy has been unveiled on Utah's Capitol Hill seeking to regulate data centers.

"Utahns have legitimate serious questions about the impacts of data centers," said Rep. Paul Cutler, R-Centerville, who is sponsoring a bill setting up new guardrails on them.

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On Wednesday, the Utah State Legislature's Economic Development & Workforce Services Committee heard a presentation on the draft policy. Senate Majority Leader Chris Wilson, R-Logan, who is co-sponsoring the bill, called the policy proposal a "herculean effort."

FOX 13 News reported on pending data center legislation last week. House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, has tasked lawmakers with bills on the topic and has said in the past he is not supportive of mass data center development.

The policy proposes to cut off some of the tax incentives offered lately to data center developers. It also strips entities like Utah's Military Installation Development Authority of their ability to approve the projects. Instead, decisions on data center approval will remain with local cities and counties.

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"I assume when you say local control, that will mean that entities like MIDA and others won’t have super-authority over that?" Rep. Jim Dunnigan, R-Taylorsville, asked during Wednesday's hearing.

"That’s the intent," replied Rep. Cutler. "That MIDA or the inland port could support and consult and help provide expertise, but the proposal has to be endorsed and come from a local community, either a municipality or a county. MIDA can’t override those."

Elected or appointed officials will not be allowed to enter into nondisclosure agreements around data centers and there will be more disclosures demanded on environmental and energy impacts for the public, Rep. Cutler said.

There will be a shift in tax money generated from data centers, earmarking some of it for local schools and environmental impact funds. Data centers will be required to provide "benefits" to water resources, including investments in things like donating water to the Great Salt Lake or Colorado River systems. They must also address air quality, noise, heat and other impacts to the environment.

"The intent is to put in place policies to make sure data centers are water responsible in their use," Rep. Cutler told reporters after the hearing. "That only closed loop system or better technologies is allowed for cooling. No evaporative cooling is allowed."

Massive opposition to data center projects led to some legislators losing their seats and new lawmakers being voted in. On Wednesday, some new lawmakers who have been data center critics were sitting in the committee with members of the public and lobbyists, watching the presentation.

"I think there’s still a question of whether we want data centers at all," said Rep.-elect Kim James, D-Ogden.

She told reporters that the proposed bill is "a great start in the conversation" and she appreciated local input, but still had a lot of questions about the proposal as no legislation had been formally introduced. Other environmental groups who sat in the audience watching declined to comment on Rep. Cutler's proposal without seeing additional language.

Asked by FOX 13 News about the idea of allowing data center development with guardrails, Rep. Cutler replied: "Data centers will happen. But we can make sure that in Utah, only the best projects that respect our natural resources, that benefit our local communities happen in Utah."

Deeda Seed with the Center for Biological Diversity told FOX 13 News the draft proposal is "window dressing" and she did not see substantive changes in how the state incentivizes data center projects.

"These are the things that we as community members, people of Utah, need to ask for a statewide moratorium on data center development with real protections," she said. "Because what was described today provides no real protections."

Sen. Wilson told reporters that there will be a lot of opportunity for public input on the bill when it's deliberated during the 2027 legislative session that begins in January.

"We don’t have the public’s opinion yet, which will be very important as it comes to committee," he said. "We don’t have the input yet."