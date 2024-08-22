Layton man shot, killed by police outside home

LAYTON, Utah — An armed Layton man who was reportedly distraught and threatening to harm himself was shot and killed early Thursday after leaving his home and believed to be confronting police.

The man's wife called police late Wednesday to report her husband was distressed and had a gun. After arriving, officers were able to get the woman safely from the home as crisis negotiators talked to the 59-year-old man in hopes of having him surrender without incident.

While speaking with police, the man allegedly told officers that he was going to confront officers.

At some point during the incident, one officer reported hearing a gunshot from inside the home near 2800 West and 1200 North.

When the man eventually did leave the home, he allegedly did so with a firearm, prompting police officers to shoot.

The unidentified man was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident.