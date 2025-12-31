LDS Church remembers President Jeffrey R. Holland at funeral service

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is gathering on Wednesday to remember the life and service of President Jeffrey R. Holland.

Holland passed away at the age of 85 due to complications with kidney disease.

Wednesday's service is being held at the Tabernacle on Temple Square. The service is open to the public and is expected to run from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The service will be conducted by Quentin L. Cook, a former mission companion of Holland, and will be presided over by LDS Church President Dallin H. Oaks. It will also include remarks from Holland's family and music from the Tabernacle Choir.

Watch Live: Funeral service for President Jeffrey R. Holland

After serving as the president of Brigham Young University from 1980-1989, Holland became an Apostle in June 1994, and was its second-longest serving member after President Dallin H. Oaks.

“I have loved President Holland since those early days [as a young missionary],” said Elder Quentin L. Cook, who added that he had a “fabulous” talent for teaching the gospel, along with “enormous spiritual depth."

Watch: Looking back on the life of President Jeffrey R. Holland

Holland was next in line to lead the church under a long-established succession plan. Henry B. Eyring, who is 92 and one of Oaks' two top counselors, is now next in line for the presidency.

Experts on the faith pointed to Holland's declining health in October when Oaks did not select him as a counselor. He attended several church events that month in a wheelchair.

Following the service, Holland will be buried in his hometown of St. George next to his wife, Patricia, who died in 2023. The couple is survived by their three children, 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Anyone wishing to send condolences to Holland's family can do so by emailing them to sendcondolences@churchofjesuschrist.org.