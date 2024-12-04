Life changed fast for Emery County garbage man who went viral over flag-folding

HUNTINGTON, Utah — Nearly three years ago, more than a million people watched the viral video of an Emery County garbage man pulling an American flag out of a trash can and folding it with respect.

Since that moment, Don Gardner's life has definitely changed.



“I've never shied away from difficult jobs or dirty jobs. Somebody's got to do it,” said Gardner on Wednesday.

In his 14 years working with Emery County Sanitation, Gardner never thought he’d find himself in the spotlight.

“When you pull a flag out of the dang garbage can and save it, and don't think anybody's looking and get caught. It's been pretty gratifying,” he shared.

After millions viewed Gardner's story on YouTube, Gardner received letters, including one from then-former President Donald Trump. Some of those letter included money in them which he put towards buying himself a new flag and pole.

But Gardner said the greatest thing to come out of his fame is educating the public. During a recent flag ceremony, Gardner led his American Legion post in retiring more than 300 flags they collected.

“It's actually helped me to be able to help the community, a little easier because people know what we do,” Gardner said.

He also started raising money for local children, veterans, and first responders in need.

The local Huntington community still beams with pride over it's most viral resident.

“I think after that people were more conscious about neighbors, the country, our flags, respecting each other, respecting our veterans, and over time it's grown into more respect for our small community," said county commissioner Jordan Leonard.

Leonard added that it’s champions like Don who lift up small towns.

“Life's not easy in small communities, rural communities, energy communities," he said. "There's ups and downs. But I think it's rallying around each other. We have a lot of heart.”

Gardner doesn’t plan to stop pumping blood into his community any time soon.

“I left in the military, figured I'd go see the world, and honestly, I've seen a lot of it and could not wait to come home.”

CLICK HERE to learn more about flag retirement and donations.