Loveland Aquarium, gymnastics meet among sites of recent measles exposures

DRAPER, Utah — The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium and a gymnastics meet in Hurricane have been cited as locations of recent measles exposures in Utah.

The Salt Lake County Health Department issued a Measles Exposure Alert on Friday, listing multiple locations in which the highly contagious virus was detected.



2/28 (all day) - Zion's Invitational Gymnastics Meet - Hurricane

- 3/2 (10:20 a.m. - 1 p.m.) - Wasatch Pediatrics - Willow Creek

- 3/2 (Noon - 4 p.m.) - Loveland Living Planet Aquarium - Draper

- 3/2 (3:30 - 5:30 p.m.) - Chevron Gas Station - 8655 Highland Drive, Sandy

- 3/2 (4 - 6:30 p.m.) - Ream's Food Store - 8725 Highland Drive, Sandy

- 3/3 (1:30 - 4:30 p.m.) - Los Garcia Mexican Restaurant - 8745 South 700 East, Sandy

As of Friday, 405 cases of measles have been reported in Utah, with 98 cases in the last three weeks.

The health department advised people to look out for the symptoms of measles, which include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash. If anyone develops measles symptoms, they should stay home and reach out to a doctor for care.

"If you’ve had the MMR vaccine, your protection is strong—so there’s no need to panic," the department shared in a statement. "This alert is meant to keep the community informed, not scare anyone."