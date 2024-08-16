Man, 5 dogs rescued from Utah canyon after 2-day ordeal

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A man and his five dogs were rescued from a Utah canyon this week after becoming stranded over multiple days in the LaSal Mountains.

The 64-year-old man told Grand County Sheriff's Search and Rescue teams that he and his hunting dogs headed out near Warner Lake early Monday, but the dogs became trapped on a ledge later that day.

Early the next morning, the unidentified man returned to the ledge north of Adobe Mesa to retrieve the dogs. However, as they made their way down to the creek in Mary Jane Canyon, they became stranded on two separate ledges.

At that point, surrounded by walls towering 100 feet above him, the man activated his satellite device to request assistance.

Grand County Sheriff Search and Rescue

Because of approaching thunderstorms, a helicopter was used to bring a Technical Rope Rescue team to the man's location where he was hoisted out of the canyon just before rain arrived.

Once the storm passed, crews located the dogs downstream and rescued all five in three separate operations.