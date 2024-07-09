Watch Now
Man hospitalized after gored by bull in Iron County

Posted at 5:09 PM, Jul 09, 2024

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A bizarre situation in Iron County Monday led to a man being hospitalized after being gored by a bull while two other men were involved in an altercation.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office said they were called to Old Iron Town about a fight and an "incident with a bull." When deputies arrived, they found the injured man who had been gored.

A life-flight helicopter was originally called in to transport the man to the hospital, but after he was looked at on scene by medical personnel, the man was able to be taken by ambulance.

The other men involved in the altercation were identified as the owner of the bull and the person responsible for caring for the animal. The sheriff's office is not aware of what started the altercation.

