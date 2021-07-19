Man taken off life support, dies weeks after swimming accident at Pineview

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man who has been on life support since a near-drowning three weeks ago at Pineview Reservoir has died.

Officials confirmed to FOX 13 Sunday that the victim was recently taken off life support and pronounced dead.

The 25-year-old, whose name has not yet been released, was hospitalized in critical condition after the incident on June 27.

The man jumped into the water to help his brother at Swim Beach in the Cemetery Point area of the reservoir. He then went under the water and didn't resurface for about 5-10 minutes. His brother was able to get out and is expected to recover.

Bystanders pulled the victim from the water, then a firefighter and nurse practitioner began lifesaving efforts before he was airlifted to a local hospital. At the time, he had a pulse but was in critical condition.

On Sunday, a 16-year-old drowned while swimming in Pineview as well. As of Sunday night, search and rescue crews were still searching for his body.

There have now been four drownings at Pineview in just over two months. Previous incidents occurred on June 20 and May 15.

None of the victims were wearing life jackets. Lt. Cortney Ryan with Weber County Sheriff's Office again urged swimmers and boaters in Utah's lakes and reservoirs to wear them anytime they are in water above chest-deep.