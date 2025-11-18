Missing Utah woman's boyfriend speaks out, denies involvement in disappearance

APTOS, Calif. — Loved ones and community members are desperate to find a missing Utah woman, and their search has led them to California's Central Coast.

The longtime companion of Danielle Staley, a 35-year-old woman from Holladay, is breaking his silence and speaking out for the first time since he reported her missing back on Nov. 7.

"I'm going to find her," Alx Nunez said. "I won't stop, bro. I'm not stopping until I find her, and I'm not going anywhere. I'm right here."

The 62-year-old Nunez says he had nothing to do with her disappearance.

"Absolutely not. Absolutely not. One hundred percent. God as my witness, I have nothing to do with it," Nunez said. "Everybody's asking that question. It's pretty obvious — the boyfriend, the husband, we're the number one suspect all the time. And all I want to do is help try to find her."

Nunez reported Staley missing the day after she was last seen at a beach bonfire at the Platforms Beach area of Rio Del Mar in Aptos.

Nunez said he's asthmatic, so he didn't go to the bonfire. He said he fell asleep in the camper van that the two were traveling in.

"When I woke up, she wasn't there," Nunez said. "There's cameras there, there's a whole private subdivision there that is nothing but cameras, and there has to be some video surveillance of something, cars going in and out at that particular time between about 11 o'clock and about six in the morning."

Nunez says he's been interviewed extensively by detectives on multiple occasions. They're still searching his van for evidence, and he's even offered to take a polygraph.

KSBW Danielle and the van she and Alx were traveling in

"It's open if they want me to take one. I offered. I offered to take one. I have no problem with it. It's up to them. Whatever they want to do, they can do it. But I did offer it to them. I said, 'I will take a polygraph test. I will take any kind of tests you guys want.' I just want to help to try to find her," Nunez said.

The on-and-off boyfriend decided to speak out because he's taking a beating on social media, with many bringing up the couple's history of domestic violence.

Nunez believes Staley may have relapsed into drug use and is with other drug users.

Nunez says he wants the focus off him and more on finding Staley.

"I really appreciate everything people are doing. And to just see her picture like that, those posters, it breaks my heart and I want to do more than just sitting in some hotel room. I'm asking if anybody has any information, any information whatsoever, to please come forward," Nunez said.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said foul play may be involved in Staley's disappearance, but told local media that Nunez is not considered a suspect.