Mother and son are living proof of the importance of blood drives in Utah

DRAPER, Utah — There's something everyone can do to save a life as the American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive while they battle a nationwide shortage.

"You never know the impact that one donation can have," said Chris Van Bibber.

If there's anyone who has good reason to be passionate about a blood drive, it's Chris.

"I know firsthand the importance of giving blood and what that can mean to an entire family. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have my mother here today," he shared.

When Chris was born, his mom, Sheri, needed blood immediately due to a nicked artery, while he required an immediate transfusion or he wasn't likely to make it.

"There's two people that donated that I'll never know, but because of them, I have a family. I was able to raise my family," he said. "Since then, giving blood has been a mission for the whole family."

That mission has taken a hit the last few years as fewer people have been donating, especially this time of year.

"We want to be out. We want to be in the mountains, we want to be on the water. Blood drives aren't always top of mind," realizes Benjamin Donner, Exec. Director of the American Red Cross in central and southern Utah.

According to Donner, the need for blood goes up in summer.

"We also are engaged in much riskier activities, being on the road more, there are more accidents. All of those contribute to a greater need for blood," Donner added.

As the Red Cross works to solve a nationwide shortage, there's new opportunity for help. One year ago Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted its ban on blood donations by gay and bisexual men.

Van Bibber was one of the first in Utah to donate.

"It's hard because when you hear that there's a blood shortage, you sit there and you're like, 'But I can donate, I'm healthy. I'm willing, put me in coach, right?'"

Chris's mother, Sheri, couldn't have been happier.

"Elevated on a cloud!," she exclaimed. "I have been so excited that he got to be the face of it with all that we've been through."

Shari actually works for the Red Cross now, organizing blood drives. As mom and son work to fill up the beds, they reflect on what the Red Cross gave their family and what they hope to give back.

"Hopefully, the community is coming out and showing up in great force and showing the difference that we could have been making all these years," Chris said.

The American Red Cross doesn't care who comes to donate, they just hope more people care enough to come.

CLICK HERE to learn where to donate and sign up.