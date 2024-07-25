Motorcyclist killed in distracted driving crash in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man on a motorcycle was killed in St. George early Thursday in what police believe was a distracted driving crash following a dispute with another vehicle.

Police reported the accident occurred on St. George Boulevard at the Interstate 15 overpass after a dispute between the motorcyclist, identified as Alec Brown, and the driver of the other vehicle.

Due to the distraction of the dispute, Brown ran through a red light and collided with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Both Brown and a female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.

Brown was taken to the hospital where he later died. The female passenger suffered serious injuries, but police say she has since been released from the hospital.

As police investigate the incident, they ask anyone who witnessed what occurred to contact the department.