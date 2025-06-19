National 50501 organization cuts ties with Salt Lake City branch

SALT LAKE CITY — Days after a deadly shooting in Salt Lake City marred an otherwise peaceful day of protests across the country, the national group that organized the "No Kings" events has cut ties with its Salt Lake City branch.

Fashion designer Afa Ah Loo was an innocent bystander at Saturday's protest when he was struck and killed by bullets fired by a volunteer "peacekeeper" who had targeted a suspect, Arturo Gamboa, seen carrying an AR-15 rifle. Gamboa was arrested on possible murder charges, while an investigation into the actions of the "peacekeeper" is ongoing.

On Thursday, the national team that operates 50501 condemned the shooting, saying all its events have a strict no-weapons policy, without exception.

"Due to SLC 50501's disregard for our nonnegotiable values, we are no longer affiliated," the organization wrote in a social media post, adding that each local group is autonomous and responsible for their own planning.

National 50501 acknowledges that they shared "inaccuracies" in its early statements following the shooting, which they claim was "shaped by fast-moving and incomplete information."

"We acknowledge and own those mistakes, and we deeply regret any additional harm they have caused to Arturo," the post read.

50501 added that it also mourns the death of Ah Loo, who was a participant in the protest where over 10,000 people gathered before marching through the streets of downtown Salt Lake City.

"No words can fully capture the depth of sorrow we feel for Afa's family, friends, and the entire Salt Lake City community," the group wrote. "We grieve alongside them."

National organizers said they will be transparent as details of the shooting are released and will "amend" any misstatements they may have made.

Gamboa has remained in the Salt Lake County Jail since his arrest following Saturday's shooting. The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office was granted an extension Thursday to keep Gamboa detained for an additional three days while the evidence is processed.