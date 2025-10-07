Nelson's spirit felt by those who lined Salt Lake City streets outside funeral service

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds lined the streets outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Conference Center during Tuesday's funeral service for President Russell M. Nelson, and the procession to bring him to his final resting place.

Many said the massive numbers inside and outside the Conference Center showed how beloved Russell was in the community.

“It was a really spiritual experience, and it was super enjoyable that we got to listen to all the great and wonderful talks," said Zoey Felix of Nelson's funeral service.

Nelson's spirit could be felt by everyone in the crowd who waited outside.

"We got to know him just a little bit better because we spent a mission here. And just felt his spirit many times in the Conference Center," said Melody Johnson from Logan. "He just felt so close to us.”

Watch full funeral service for President Russell M. Nelson below:

FULL SERVICE: Funeral service held for President Nelson

It was a powerful day for people such as Joao Pimentel, a BYU student from Brazil.

“For me, it was very special to be here," he said. "I’m a convert to the Church. I remember listening to my first general conference as a prophet back in Brazil. And back when he visited Brazil in 2019.”

Pimentel shared how even then, at 95 years old, Nelson was filled with energy and joy, which is exactly what he felt Tuesday.

“We are members of the Church of Jesus Christ; we are here to spread joy and peace. I felt that joy and peace even at the Conference Center, knowing that my prophet unfortunately passed away, but will live for forever,” said Pimentel.

As President Nelson was laid to rest, Church members say the impact he made will always be remembered.

“He always spoke of family and being together forever, and I really felt a sense that we were connected to him and to his family," said Johnson. "It’s just a beautiful thing to feel that connection of family amongst all of us."