New Antelope Island wildfire forces visitor center evacuations

ANTELOPE ISLAND, Utah — The visitor center on Antelope Island is being evacuated after a new wildfire start was reported at the popular northern Utah nature location.

Utah Fire Info reported the wildfire at 1:15 p.m., although few details have been shared. It's not known how many people were affected by the evacuations and whether any other areas are being evacuated.

The island is now closed to all visitors.

Officials did not release any information on the exact location of the fire, although it appears to be on the northern side.

The new fire is just the latest burning in Utah, with six other large wildfires currently receiving attention in the state.

