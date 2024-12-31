Watch Now
1 dead in West Point incident involving officer

Scene in West Point on Tuesday morning after incident involving officer left one person dead.
WEST POINT, Utah — One person was killed Monday in West Point following an incident involving a law enforcement officer, the Davis County Sheriff's Office reported.

The sheriff's office said the incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m and left one person dead near 650 North and 2300 West. The department did not identify the person who was killed or what led to their death other than it involved an officer.

Scene in West Point on Tuesday morning after incident involving officer left one person dead.

The sheriff's office said it would release additional information about the incident on Tuesday.

