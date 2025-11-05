1 person dead after rear-ending trailer on I-15 near Point of the Mountain

LEHI, Utah — A driver was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate near the Point of the Mountain.

Utah Highway Patrol said a dump truck with a flatbed trailer was stopped on the shoulder of southbound I-15. Around 7:10 p.m., a car traveling south crashed into the back of the trailer.

The female driver of the car died from her injuries. The truck driver was not injured.

The deceased victim's name or age were not released.

UHP said the two right lanes of SB I-15 were closed and are expected to remain closed for a few more hours as they investigate.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest on this breaking news story.