Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Measles case confirmed inside Bingham High School in South Jordan

Bingham High School
Jordan School District
Bingham High School
Bingham High School
Posted

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A new measles case has been confirmed inside a childcare facility within a South Jordan high school, according to the Salt Lake County Health Department.

The new case was confirmed on Monday at the Bingham Kopper Kids facility, which is located within Bingham High School.

According to the health department, the infected person is unvaccinated, but the source of the infection remains unknown.

Health officials said the person was infectious while at the childcare facility between December 1-5. The high school and Jordan School District are notifying all those who may have had direct contact with the infected person and are unvaccinated.

In addition, due to measles being highly contagious, the entire school has been notified about a possible exposure, regardless of vaccination status.

“Measles is extremely contagious, so quick action is critical,” said the health department's executive director, Dorothy Adams. “Because we don’t know where this infection originated, it’s important that everyone in the Bingham school community be aware of symptoms and the possibility they were exposed.”

The newest confirmed case brings the total number of measles cases in Utah to 105.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere