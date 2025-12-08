Measles case confirmed inside Bingham High School in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A new measles case has been confirmed inside a childcare facility within a South Jordan high school, according to the Salt Lake County Health Department.

The new case was confirmed on Monday at the Bingham Kopper Kids facility, which is located within Bingham High School.

According to the health department, the infected person is unvaccinated, but the source of the infection remains unknown.

Health officials said the person was infectious while at the childcare facility between December 1-5. The high school and Jordan School District are notifying all those who may have had direct contact with the infected person and are unvaccinated.

In addition, due to measles being highly contagious, the entire school has been notified about a possible exposure, regardless of vaccination status.

“Measles is extremely contagious, so quick action is critical,” said the health department's executive director, Dorothy Adams. “Because we don’t know where this infection originated, it’s important that everyone in the Bingham school community be aware of symptoms and the possibility they were exposed.”

The newest confirmed case brings the total number of measles cases in Utah to 105.