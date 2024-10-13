Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

11-year-old girl drowns in Tooele County pond

Tooele County Sheriff’s Office
Tooele County Sheriff's Office
Tooele County Sheriff’s Office
Posted

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — An 11-year-old girl died over the weekend after drowning in a Tooele County pond.

The Tooele County Sheriff's Odlffice said they received a call at 4:25 p.m. Saturday for a girl who fell into a pond in Terra.

Another child who was with the girl at the time ran to a nearby home for help. Two neighbors were able to retrieve the girl from the pond and initiated CPR, which was taken over by first responders when they arrived. However, the girl was unable to be revived and she died on scene.

The sheriff's office said the girl's death remains under investigation.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere