Utah Human Race kicks off Thanksgiving holiday

SANDY, Utah — The annual Utah Human Race started off the Thanksgiving holiday as the sun rose over the Sandy Promenade.

Hosted by the Utah Food Bank, the race benefits food pantries across the state.

“Every registration fee directly impacts our mission,” said Heidi, the communications director for the Utah Food Bank. “The $30 in registration directly goes to our mission and every dollar we can stretch into $7.23 in goods and services. Every runner is stretching the donation to help Utahns.”

A record-breaking crowd of about 6,000 people participated in Thursday's event, as some ran or walked a 5K and others completed the 10K.

The race was started 22 years ago by Phil Goold and his family. He said he’s seen the impact not only on the food pantries but on the families as they come together for a good cause.

“My wife and I had run in a race like this in Sacramento, where we are from,” Goold said. “And we thought, wouldn’t it be great to do that in Utah. So we wrangled our neighbors to help us out.”

While Thanksgiving is often the time when families need help the most, the food bank said they always encourage donations of food, time and money throughout the year.