16-year-old killed in Fruit Heights following 60 foot fall from power pole

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah — A 16-year-old boy has died following a fall from a power pole in Fruit Heights. According to officials, the boy fell on Monday night around 9:19 p.m.

The name of the teen isn't being released by officials out of respect to the family.

The Davis County Sheriff's Office says they were called to 1800 East and 696 South just after 9:00 p.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a teen suffering from severe burns consistent with electrocution, as well as traumatic injuries from the fall.

Officials estimate the teen fell approximately 60 feet from the Rocky Mountain Power pole. The sheriff's office says the teen was with friends at the time of the fall, and they were the ones who reported it to officials.

The teen was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

Rocky Mountain Power also responded to the scene to assist in shutting down power to the area to ensure first responder safety.

