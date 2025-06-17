Fatal shooting in Riverton by 18-year-old's dad may have not been accidental, police say in update

RIVERTON, Utah — After initially saying an 18-year-old Riverton man was shot by his father accidentally, police in Riverton are now investigating to determine if that was truly the case.

The teen, who lived with his family at their Riverton home, was transported to the hospital after being shot in the living room around 3 p.m. He later died from his injuries.

Officials on Tuesday said the shooting appeared accidental. However, Riverton Police Chief Shane Taylor said Wednesday that they are "not saying it's intentional or accidental at this time," and the investigation is still active. He added that they served a search warrant to look for the gun that was used.

Police said the 18-year-old's father is cooperating and is being questioned about the incident. No arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

