Another video shows Salt Lake City protest shooting suspect meeting peacekeeper

SALT LAKE CITY — New video of the shooting at Saturday’s "No Kings" march shows the suspect running behind a fence and emerging in front of the people tasked with safeguarding protesters.

One of the described peacekeepers is then seen firing his pistol at the suspect.

A viewer delivered the video Wednesday to the FOX 13 newsroom. It’s from a camera pointed west, looking at State Street.

The footage provides a new angle of the shooting that wounded a man carrying an AR-15 style rifle. The volunteer peacekeeper who fired also killed a bystander, Afa Ah Loo.

The beginning of the video, at least, matches a description given by police. A man dressed in black, identified by police as Arturo Gamboa, can be seen jogging north on State Street and then darting a few paces to the east behind a fence.

Between the fence planks, you can see Gamboa’s figure bending down. Police have said he removed a rifle from his backpack.

While behind the fence for about 90 seconds, a yellow-clad peacekeeping volunteer appears on camera. He spots Gamboa behind the fence and puts some kind of communication device to his head. Then he raises an arm and appears to wave to another volunteer who arrives on screen.

As Gamboa starts walking back toward State Street, the two volunteers move toward him, pistols raised. The video shows a muzzle flash coming from one pistol.

Police have said that volunteer fired three shots.

Gamboa’s rifle cannot be seen on the new video. In a probable cause statement filed with the Salt Lake County jail when police booked in Arturo, says “Arturo then lifted the rifle, and… began to run toward the large crowd gathered on state street holding the rifle in a firing position.”

Video FOX 13 News obtained Tuesday contradicts that account. That video, which shows an overview of State Street, appears to show Gamboa’s rifle aimed down. He does not run until the volunteer begins shooting.

Gamboa was hit by one shot and received medical treatment before being booked into jail. Even though Gamboa did not fire his weapon, he remains in jail on suspicion of Ah Loo’s murder.

The probable cause statement contends Gamboa’s actions caused Ah Loo’s death. As of Wednesday night, Gamboa had not been formally charged with a crime.