Changes made to help Utahns feel safe at community events after shootings

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Utah summers are known for a calendar filled with different events and festivals for families to enjoy. Event organizers and officials say that safety is a top priority, and want to make sure people feel safe, especially after the deadly shootings over the weekend that took the lives of four people.



“I know there’s a lot going on in the world, and we hope this is a little bit of a respite and just a fun thing to do,” said Aimee Dunsmore, Executive Director of the Utah Arts Festival.

Thousands are expected to attend the Utah Arts Festival beginning Thursday night, and Dunsmore said they’re always working to maintain a safe environment.



“We have good security measures in place, but because of all the activities the last week or so, we have made some adjustments to our security procedures, just some enhancements," she said. "So, we just hope that they come out and have a really great time.”

Can fun and guns mix at Utah events following deadly shootings?

After Salt Lake City’s “No Kings" protest shooting and the one that followed at WestFest, those in the community have shared their concerns with public officials.



“These events of the past weekend are disheartening, tragic, I think every Utahn that is aware is really concerned and expressing a lot of emotion and heartfelt condolences to the people impacted," shared Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson on Wednesday.



Wilson claims law enforcement is spread out across the valley and is aware of the concerns. With more events fast approaching, like Taylorsville Dayzz, officials hope to reassure those who want to attend.



“We’ve been thinking about our friends and colleagues in West Valley City. Theirs was a city festival, just like Taylorsville Dayzz. Even though we had been planning for the full year, we wanted to look again to see if there were any additional measures that we could implement to reassure the community and ensure public safety,” explained Taylorsville Police spokesperson Kim Horiuchi.



Not much will change for Taylorsville Dayzz, but organizers are cutting back on the hours for carnival rides and adding additional lighting. Small changes that are set to be implemented to give everyone a good sense of security.

“We want people to feel safe and have an enjoyable time,” said Horiuchi.



“I don’t want people to live in a world where their concern and fear, which is real, overcomes their desire to engage and be a part of the community,” added Wilson.