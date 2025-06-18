Suspect on the run after non-fatal shooting in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — One person was taken to the hospital late Tuesday night after being shot near TRAX in the Salt Lake area, and police are still searching for the suspect.

South Salt Lake Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near 2200 South and 400 East.

The victim, a man in his mid-40s, suffered a single gunshot to his leg. He was taken to the hospital via ambulance, where officials say he is in stable condition.

Kate Barry

The suspect has not yet been found. Police said he is also a man in his mid-40s. They said he was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants or shorts; however, no name or further description was provided as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting appeared to be the result of a fight between "acquaintances," and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.