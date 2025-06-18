Family suing gas company over explosion that killed South Jordan teen

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The family of a 15-year-old who was killed in a house explosion in South Jordan last year is suing the gas company for negligence that they say caused his death.

On Nov. 6, 2024, a gas leak caused an explosion at the home near 10500 South and 3200 West. Logan Hansen, age 15, was inside at the time and died as a result.

WATCH: Community vigil honors life of 15-year-old Bingham High School student killed in home explosion

Community vigil honors life of 15-year-old Bingham High School student killed in home explosion

The Hansen family filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Wednesday against Questar Gas Company, which operates Enbridge Gas Utah (formerly Dominion Energy).

According to a report form the in a preliminary report issued Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board which is investigating the deadly Nov. 6 explosion. found the leak about 150 feet northeast of the home, according to the report. The leak was located in a 4-inch diameter Aldyl A natural gas main that was installed in 1976.

According to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released a couple of weeks after the explosion, Enbridge found a leak in the natural gas line about 150 feet from the home.

The lawsuit accuses the company of being negligent in maintaining the line, as well as failing to detect and fix the leak.

WATCH: Neighbors frustrated with gas company after South Jordan explosion report

Neighbors frustrated with Enbridge after initial report of South Jordan home explosion

The family is seeking damages, the amount of which they ask to be "proved at trial." They want the amount to cover the cost of the victim's medical and emergency care, funeral expenses, attorney's fees, as well as punitive damages and compensation for "mental and emotional pain and suffering."

The suit says Logan Hansen "experienced severe pain and suffering" before he died from his injuries.

It also says the family received a final bill from the gas company with the word "KILL" printed on it. The invoice read: "10593 S 3210 W KILL, South Jordan, UT 84095,” according to the lawsuit.

"Upon receiving this final bill, Plaintiffs again experienced severe emotional distress, sorrow, anguish, sleeplessness, and other physical manifestations of grief due to the Defendants’ senseless, callous, careless, and wrongful conduct," the family's lawyers wrote.