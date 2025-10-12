2 kids in critical condition after family goes missing during hike in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Two children are in critical condition after they went missing overnight while hiking in Big Cottonwood Canyon with their father.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office said a 31-year-old man went hiking with his three children — ages 2, 4 and 8 — in the Broads Fork Trail area on Saturday.

The group was later reported missing, although it was not stated when that was. Their vehicle was found at the Broads Fork parking lot, and a search and rescue effort was initiated. It involved the sheriff's office, with the Utah Department of Public Safety's helicopter crew and LifeFlight searching from the air.

First responders found them Sunday morning, and all four were taken to local hospitals. Two of the kids were in critical condition, one child was stable, and the dad was in fair condition, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office did not say what caused the injuries and said they are actively investigating.