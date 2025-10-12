FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff coming to Provo ahead of Utah-BYU 'Holy War'

PROVO, Utah — The FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff is coming to the Beehive State for the second time this college football season!

It was announced Sunday that the college football show will be in Provo for the "Holy War" between the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars this coming Saturday, although that game isn't until 6 p.m.

The show starts at 8 a.m. MDT on FOX 13, followed by a full day of college football on FOX 13. A Big Ten matchup between Washington and Michigan kicks off at 10 a.m., followed by Texas Tech vs. Arizona State in the Big 12 at 2 p.m., and then Utah-BYU at 6 p.m.

The hosts will include former Utah coach Urban Meyer, Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Mark Ingram II, Matt Leinart, Dave Portnoy, and Chris Fallica.

The much-anticipated rivalry game holds a lot of weight this year. Both teams are in the Big 12 Conference, and both are ranked in the AP Top 25. Utah is back after a three-week absence, now ranked No. 23 following a 32-point win over Arizona State. BYU is now ranked 15th, moving up three spots after an overtime win against Arizona.

Utah holds a 62-36-4 lead over BYU in the Holy War, although the Cougars have won the last two meetings, including a win last season in the first game in which both schools were members of the Big 12 Conference.

Saturday will be Utah's first trip to LaVell Edwards Stadium since 2021.