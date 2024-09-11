2 wildfires force evacuations in Tooele, Box Elder counties, with another visible above Farmington

SALT LAKE CITY — One wildfire in Tooele County and another in Box Elder County have forced some residents and campers to evacuate.

VIDEO BELOW: Live view of a wildfire above Farmington via UDOT traffic cameras:

In Tooele County, the "South Willow Fire" is burning on private land near the Stansbury Mountains, according to state wildfire officials. It was caused by lightning, estimated at 40 acres, and being spread by wind. Evacuations have been ordered for North Willow Canyon.

Meanwhile, the other fire causing evacuations is burning in Box Elder County, west of Promontory Point and near the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge. Officials said some structures are threatened, and "a couple" of homes have been evacuated. It is estimated at 50 acres and was human-caused.

UDOT Photo shows Rudd Creek Fire burning above Farmington

In addition, the "Rudd Fire" is burning in Davis County on the south side of Farmington Canyon. It was caused by lightning Tuesday night and is burning in steep, rocky terrain. It was estimated at four acres. No evacuations are in place for this fire, but the smoke has been visible from across Davis County.

These fires broke out while much of the state is under a Red Flag Warning due to strong winds and low humidity.