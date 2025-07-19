Search for possible drowning victim underway at Weber County reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Crews are searching a northern Utah reservoir for a man who potentially drowned while cliff jumping.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office said they were called to Causey Reservoir (about 25 miles east of Ogden) around 2:30 p.m. A 23-year-old man jumped from a cliff into the water and initially resurfaced, but then went back under the water and didn't come up.

A major search effort was initiated, with resources on the land, on the water and in the air. Several fire engines, at least one ambulance, police vehicles, an AirMed helicopter, and rafts were seen at the reservoir.

At one point, police had the entrance to the reservoir closed off and were turning vehicles away.

