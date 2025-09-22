Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
40+ farm animals killed in pasture fire in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A family in Provo is dealing with the fallout of a massive fire that engulfed one of their corrals, claiming the lives of dozens of farm animals.

The fire broke out on Friday around 7:30 a.m., according to the Provo Fire Department.

Family members said the property belonged to Wilford and Rayanna Puertas. Organizers of a GoFundMe page said the family lost approximately 40 goats and sheep, along with four horses — one of which was pregnant.

Fire department officials said some of the animals were killed by the fire itself, while others had to be put down because they were badly burned.

No people were injured.

The fire department is investigating solar power batteries as a possible cause.

