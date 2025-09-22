Dog dead after house fire in Davis County

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A dog was found dead inside a house that caught fire early Sunday morning in northern Utah.

The fire was reported by a neighbor around 1:15 a.m. near 120 S. 300 West in Clearfield, according to North Davis Fire District officials.

Firefighters from North Davis, Clinton, Syracuse, and Hill Air Force Base responded and found smoke coming from the front of the house, with flames and thick smoke coming from the back.

They found one dog deceased inside when they entered, but they were able to rescue another. No people were inside.

The fire was extinguished about an hour later. Some of the neighboring homes had some exterior damage.