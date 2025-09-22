Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Dog dead after house fire in Davis County

Image (3).jpg
North Davis Fire District
Image (3).jpg
Posted

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A dog was found dead inside a house that caught fire early Sunday morning in northern Utah.

The fire was reported by a neighbor around 1:15 a.m. near 120 S. 300 West in Clearfield, according to North Davis Fire District officials.

Firefighters from North Davis, Clinton, Syracuse, and Hill Air Force Base responded and found smoke coming from the front of the house, with flames and thick smoke coming from the back.

They found one dog deceased inside when they entered, but they were able to rescue another. No people were inside.

The fire was extinguished about an hour later. Some of the neighboring homes had some exterior damage.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere