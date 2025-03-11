5 years after earthquake, Magna community still rebuilding

MAGNA, Utah — Five years after Magna residents and others in the Salt Lake Valley were awakened by an early morning earthquake, the community is still being rebuilt.

The old mining town of Magna is a place that’s a part of many people’s memories, and one that has been through a lot over the years. The city was impacted the hardest by the earthquake.

“It was very surprising, feeling these movements and everything, I got scared," said resident Teresita Garcia.

Now, the historic downtown is being revived.

“This historic main street is unique,” Mayor Eric Barney shared. “It’s the one thing that brings us all together. We’re trying to preserve its historical character.”

Those changes are still a work in progress as multiple businesses were destroyed in 2020. The rebuild has already tuned up locations like Mantel Park.

“It was worn out. Often times it was just weedy," explained Barney. "We’ve been able to turn it into a gathering place where there’s trees, good landscaping and hardscape.”

Is Utah ready for the next damaging earthquake?

Next up are new sidewalks and revamping street lights.

“It’s really about accessibility, safety, aesthetics and drawing in new owners, businesses, and some new development,” the mayor added

Main Street means so much to many, that’s why people like Mayor Barney hopes to preserve its precious historic downtown.

“People long for and crave having a little bit of that back and seeing it blossom into something bigger than it was even then.”