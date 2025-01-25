'A big bill to address a big problem' introduced to promote gun safety in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — “A big bill to address a big problem.” That’s how democratic Senator Nate Blouin introduced Senate Bill 130 today.

It's the latest legislative effort to promote gun safety in Utah.

Sen. Blouin's SB 130 proposes several changes, most notably enacting a ban on assault weapons.

Advocates say it’s a step towards preventing tragedies and keeping loved ones safe.

“What we’re talking about today is common sense,” said Jaden Christensen, Utah chapter leader for Moms Demand Action.

Jaden Christensen joined the senator Friday as both a supporter and as an ER trauma nurse in Murray.

“I think it’s important for everybody to see what they can do to reduce the devastation that’s happening in our communities,” Christensen said.

He says he’s seen the worst that a firearm can do firsthand.

“If lawmakers saw what firearms are doing to our community, I think we’d be in a totally different space,”

Blouin’s bill would move to ban both assault weapons and certain firearm modifications and attachments. It would also add a five-day waiting period to any firearm purchase.

“There are studies that show if people had 5 to 10 minutes longer to get access to their lethal means they would change their mind half the time,” said Dr. Ellie Brownstein, a pediatrician with University of Utah Health.

Sen. Blouin and supporters feel these measures could offer sensible, safer solutions for all Utahns.

“There are important reasons for folks in my community to own guns,” said Sen. Blouin. “We’re not trying to stop that. But we are trying to help with the violence”

Sen. Blouin remains hopeful the legislation will be heard in a committee - most likely, Natural Resources.

He urges the public to call your local legislator and tell them you want to at least hear a conversation on the matter.