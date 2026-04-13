'Active incident' at Jordanelle Reservoir prompts emergency response

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — What was called an "active incident" at Jordanelle Reservoir in Wasatch County prompted an emergency response from multiple agencies early Monday.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources confirmed that an incident had occurred Monday at the reservoir but did not offer any additional details.

Officials were unable to confirm whether the incident involved a search-and-rescue operation.

As of 11 a.m., the scene had been cleared, and authorities said they would update what had occurred at the reservoir later in the day.

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