Hundreds of minors busted inside Sugar House bar

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 200 underage minors were issued criminal citations after being found inside a Salt Lake City bar during an investigation last month.

The Utah Department of Public Safety reported 186 minors under the age of 21 were found in the Sugar House Pub during the month of November. An investigation was spurred after multiple DUI arrests were linked to the bar earlier in the year.

Among the minors found inside Sugar House Pub during the month-long investigation were six 17-year-olds. Over 50 fake IDs were also seized and booked into evidence.

Due to the violations, the bar was submitted to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services for administrative action.

“This operation marks a significant turning point in alcohol enforcement for our state,” said Commissioner Jess L. Anderson.

The agency's Alcohol Enforcement Section within the State Bureau of Identification led investigation efforts and was supported by the Utah Highway Patrol.