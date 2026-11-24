SALT LAKE CITY — Federal, state and local law enforcement officials announced the unsealing of multiple indictments against alleged fentanyl dealers after three fatal overdoses in the greater Salt Lake area in just one month, with those charged facing up to life in prison if convicted.

The announcement marked a promise from Utah's top federal law-enforcement official.

"If you pedal poison, and someone dies, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Melissa Holyoak, U.S. attorney for Utah.

The show of force during Thanksgiving week was no accident.

"Behind each of these cases is a family who is devastated," Holyoak said. "Who lost a son or daughter and whose family will not be complete this week as they meet with their loved ones."

Prosecutors say one of the suspects initially sold fentanyl to a woman who was participating in a drug treatment program. She overdosed but survived. At that point, agents say the victim's mother began texting the alleged dealer, pleading with him to stop selling drugs to her daughter.

"Despite repeated requests from the victim's mother to stop, he did not stop," Holyoak said.

The victim was later found deceased in a bathroom at her work in Orem.

"I will conclude with a message to the families who have been impacted by these overdoses and these poisonings; we hear you, and we stand with you," said Miguel Chino of the DEA.

Agents with Utah's various FBI task force groups have already seized 200 kilos of fentanyl this year. Officials say cases like these remind them of what's at stake.

"It drives us to keep investigating and prosecuting these cases, and we are committed," Holyoak said.

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