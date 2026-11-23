SALT LAKE CITY — After years of renovation, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a rededication date for the Salt Lake Temple.

The First Presidency announced Monday that the rededication of the Temple will take place on Sunday, December 5, 2027.

Take an inside look at new Temple Square Visitors' Center:

Take an inside look at new Temple Square Visitors' Center

The rededication ceremony will take place after a months-long open house that will welcome millions of visitors to the renovated Temple, which has been closed since December 2019. The first open house tours will begin in April before concluding in October.

"We rejoice in the completion of the work on this historic and sacred edifice which has stood the test of time and will once again allow the Lord’s children to participate in sacred and eternal ordinances for themselves and their ancestors," the First Presidency said in its release.

Details of the rededication ceremony are not yet finalized, but will be shared when completed.