Animal rights group celebrates as Lagoon transfers big cats from amusement park

FARMINGTON, Utah — Utah animal rights activists are celebrating after spending years protesting outside one of the state's most popular attractions.

For decades, the Utah Animal Rights Coalition (UARC) has been campaigning for change at the Lagoon Amusement Park since the organization began, and now they've claimed victory after the park transferred all its big cats to a wildlife sanctuary in Colorado.

"This struggle has literally been going on for 25 years," explained organization spokesperson Amy Meyer.

After 25 years filled with protests and petitions, the road the coalition used to stand on while holding signs is now leading to new opportunities.

A white Bengal tiger, an African lion, two black leopards, and two cougars have moved to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado.

"I was immediately filled with so much joy that they finally will have some sort of semblance to a natural life," Meyer said. "[The animals] get to feel the earth beneath their feet, the warmth of the sun above them."

Adam Leishman with Lagoon said the park believes they have kept excellent care of the animals, but they are phasing out a Wild Kingdom train exhibit and plan to re-home the rest of the animals by the end of the year.

“UARC believes and hopes that this is the sign that the younger generations of leaders at Lagoon is doing what the Utah public has been demanding for years, literally decades now,” said Meyer.

Instead of square feet, Meyer shared how the new home for the animals can be measured in square acres.

“It’s reenergizing," she said. "It can be defeating trying to work on these issues year after year without seeing progress happening but just knowing every little action is chipping away and realizing how this is such a grassroots movement, and it can all come together to give animals the life that they deserve.”