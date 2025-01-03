Arson suspect identified in deadly shooting involving six Utah agencies

SALT LAKE CITY — Police confirm the identity of the arson suspect who was involved in a deadly shooting with several Utah agencies on New Year's Day.

Tanner Cottrell, 27, was suspected of being involved in the arson incident with a home near 2650 East and 2100 South where he may have taken firearms and a ballistic vest from the crime scene and left in a stolen Ford F-350 truck.

At around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, law enforcement located the suspect in Orem and shared his location with law enforcement throughout Utah and Salt Lake counties.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect, who was driving a truck at the time, but the suspect refused to stop. The pursuit then went through Salt Lake County and Salt Lake City. At multiple points during the pursuit, the suspect fired a gun at the pursuing officers.

The pursuit ended at 12:30 a.m. in Riverton when Cottrell crashed his truck, flipping it over. Cottrell died on-scene, his cause and manner of death is to be determined by the medical examiner's office.

The other agencies involved at Taylorsville Police Department, Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake, Utah County Sheriff's Office, Utah Highway Patrol and West Valley City Police Department.

No other information is available at this time.