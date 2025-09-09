Artillery shell discovery prompts bomb squad response at Salt Lake City rail yard

SALT LAKE CITY — An artillery shell discovered underground at a Salt Lake City rail yard prompted a bomb squad response Tuesday afternoon.

The Utah National Guard said an excavator working at the Salt Lake, Garfield and Western Railway rail yard originally dug up the shell, with officials being notified shortly thereafter.

Multiple bomb squads from local agencies and the Utah National Guard responded to the scene just southwest of the I-80/I-215 interchange and were able to determine, through X-rays, that the shell was non-explosive.

The shell was boxed up and is being transported to Camp Williams for further investigation. It's not known how the shell ended up at the rail yard.