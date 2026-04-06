As child abuse cases rise in Utah County, this is what's being done to help

PROVO, Utah — Utah County leaders, as well as those from local cities, came together in one of the most prevalent areas to spread awareness on the issue of child abuse.

When it comes to discussions around child abuse, some survivors say the silence used to be deafening.

“I think most of our communities didn’t even think it existed," said Deondra Brown.

Brown grew up in Utah County and became a victim of abuse. She joined the team at Prevent Child Abuse Utah to help combat the issue.

“The opportunity to help one child or one family, that is so worth it," she said.

Part of her role is to connect people with critical resources like the Utah County Children’s Justice Center, which said that thousands of cases of abuse and neglect come through their door annually.

“When you have felt so alone, finally, there are people that are like, ‘It’s okay. We’ll help you figure this out,'” said Brown.

Director Rebecca Martell shared how the number of victims remains so staggering that the center had to open a second location. There, they can measure abuse by case numbers or by teddy bears.

“This is actually one of the longest-running service projects in the United States,” Martell explained.

According to Martell, 80 bears a month are stitched together for each new child. There are now over 20,000 bears, and the center takes on roughly 2,000 cases each year in Utah County alone.

“It’s been very overwhelming for our staff and for all of the workers," said Martell.

It was on purpose that Provo Mayor Marsha Judkins recognized April as Child Abuse Prevention Month on the center's porch.

From the moment a child walks through the door, Martell said they try to give a sense of comfort through choice, by picking their own teddy bears to keep and by selecting from one of five different interview rooms to see which one will make them most at ease.

“We actually get kids commenting, ‘I want to come back,' or ‘I don’t want to leave,’” she said.

But those comments should also be a wake-up call.

“Everyone should have a stake in this: business leaders, faith leaders, schools,” Brown added.

Those working with child abuse survivors want people to watch for signs like unexplained injury, changes in behavior, or fear of going home, and to remember that child abuse is not rare, nor is it someone else’s problem.

“I hear how many times these kids have to tell people before they actually make it here to services," said Martell, "and so when a kiddo comes to you about abuse happening…always report.”

The Children’s Justice Center accepts community donations and shares that they are in constant need of blankets, snacks, and more to make children feel safe and at home.