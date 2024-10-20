ATV rider airlifted to hospital after rolling near Spanish Fork Canyon

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A man had to be airlifted to the hospital Saturday morning after crashing on an ATV in a snow-covered area.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 8 a.m. in Wasatch County, but their search-and-rescue team responded because they were able to access the area more quickly.

The victim rolled about 30 feet down a hill after going off Reservation Road, about five miles north of Soldier Summit in Spanish Fork Canyon.

Officials said the man had a bad cut on his forehead and possibly a broken back. A LifeFlight helicopter landed nearby and flew him to the hospital.